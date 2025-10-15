BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
BOP 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.08%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 94.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.91%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
FFL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 215.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.54%)
NBP 211.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 189.88 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.79%)
PREMA 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.78%)
PTC 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 40.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,472 Increased By 152.9 (0.88%)
BR30 55,995 Increased By 786.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 166,989 Increased By 1512.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,368 Increased By 333.7 (0.65%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coinbase invests in Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX at $2.45 billion valuation

  • In April 2022, Coinbase Ventures participated in a $135 million fundraise for CoinDCX, which had valued the firm at $2.15 billion post-money
Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global said on Wednesday it had made an investment in CoinDCX, which the Indian crypto exchange said values it at a post-money valuation of $2.45 billion.

Coinbase Global’s investment follows multiple rounds of investment in the Indian exchange by the firm’s venture capital arm, Coinbase Ventures.

In April 2022, Coinbase Ventures participated in a $135 million fundraise for CoinDCX, which had valued the firm at $2.15 billion post-money.

As of July 2025, CoinDCX’s annualized group revenue stood at about $141 million, while its overall assets under custody were at $1.2 billion.

“We believe India and its neighbors will help shape the future of the global on-chain economy. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions,” Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase, said in a statement announcing the investment.

Cryptocurrency cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global CoinDCX

Comments

200 characters

Coinbase invests in Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX at $2.45 billion valuation

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories