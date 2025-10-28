KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 27, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 162,163.81 High: 163,570.83 Low: 161,766.62 Net Change: 1,140.32 Volume (000): 363,990 Value (000): 22,638,816 Makt Cap (000) 4,799,539,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,695.23 NET CH (-) 241.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,666.44 NET CH (-) 96.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 49,216.55 NET CH (-) 245.66 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,310.13 NET CH (-) 91.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,007.61 NET CH (-) 255.23 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,897.60 NET CH (-) 20.90 ==================================== As on: 27-October-2025 ====================================

