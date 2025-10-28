Markets Print 2025-10-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 27, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 162,163.81
High: 163,570.83
Low: 161,766.62
Net Change: 1,140.32
Volume (000): 363,990
Value (000): 22,638,816
Makt Cap (000) 4,799,539,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,695.23
NET CH (-) 241.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,666.44
NET CH (-) 96.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 49,216.55
NET CH (-) 245.66
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,310.13
NET CH (-) 91.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,007.61
NET CH (-) 255.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,897.60
NET CH (-) 20.90
====================================
As on: 27-October-2025
====================================
