BML 6.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 87.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.97%)
DCL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 234.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 56.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.92%)
FFL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
GCIL 32.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.82%)
HUBC 213.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
KEL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.34%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.26%)
MLCF 97.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
NBP 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PAEL 54.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.48%)
PIBTL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
POWER 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 194.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.17%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SNGP 135.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.69%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
TELE 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
TPLP 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TREET 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.41%)
TRG 71.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
BR100 17,122 Decreased By -14 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,708 Increased By 143.1 (0.26%)
KSE100 163,055 Decreased By -248.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 49,763 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.16%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 10:02am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 9:50am, the local currency was hovering at 280.76, up by Re0.26 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the Pakistan rupee gained Re0.08 or 0.03% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. The local unit closed at 281.02, against 281.10 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar rose to a more than two-week high against the yen on Monday at the start of a packed week of global trade negotiations and central bank meetings.

US President Donald Trump visits Japan from Monday and will hold a summit the following day with the nation’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

Soon after, Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, where the pair will decide on the framework of a trade deal that their respective officials hashed out on Sunday.

And while Trump is travelling Asia this week, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut its policy interest rate after moderate inflation figures on Friday.

The dollar strengthened 0.2% to 153.12 against the yen , the highest since Oct. 10.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against select peers, was little changed at 98.94.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Monday after US and Chinese economic officials sketched out a trade-deal framework, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world’s top two oil consumers could dent global economic growth.

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.40 a barrel by 0027 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.75%, to $61.96, after rising 8.9% and 7.7%, respectively, in the previous week on US and EU sanctions on Russia.

This is an intra-day update

