BML 6.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 87.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.97%)
DCL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 234.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 56.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.92%)
FFL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
GCIL 32.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.82%)
HUBC 213.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
KEL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.34%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.26%)
MLCF 97.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
NBP 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PAEL 54.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.48%)
PIBTL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
POWER 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 194.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.17%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SNGP 135.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.69%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
TELE 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
TPLP 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TREET 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.41%)
TRG 71.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
BR100 17,122 Decreased By -14 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,708 Increased By 143.1 (0.26%)
KSE100 163,055 Decreased By -248.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 49,763 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.16%)
Oct 27, 2025
Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

  • Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.40 a barrel
Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 08:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday after U.S. and Chinese economic officials sketched out a trade-deal framework, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world’s top two oil consumers could dent global economic growth.

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.40 a barrel by 0027 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.75%, to $61.96, after rising 8.9% and 7.7%, respectively, in the previous week on U.S. and EU sanctions on Russia.

Haitong Securities said in a note that market expectations have improved following new sanctions on Russia and the easing of U.S.-China tensions, countering concerns about crude oversupply that had driven prices down earlier in October.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday top Chinese and U.S. economic officials hashed out a “very substantial framework” for a trade deal in Kuala Lumpur, which would allow President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping to discuss trade cooperation later this week.

Bessent said the framework would avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and achieve a deferral of China’s rare-earth export controls.

Trump also said on Sunday he was optimistic about reaching an agreement with Beijing and expected to hold meetings in China and the United States.

“I think we’re going to have a deal with China,“ Trump said. “We’re going to meet them later in China and we’re going to meet them in the U.S., either Washington or Mar-a-Lago.”

The positive trade-deal framework helps offset concerns that Russia could offset new U.S. sanctions, targeting Rosneft and Lukoil, by offering deeper discounts and using shadow fleets to lure buyers, said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

“However, if sanctions on Russian energy are less effective than expected, oversupply pressures could return to the market,” said Yang An, an analyst at Haitong Securities.

