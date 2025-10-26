CM setting new standards of transparency: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is openly presenting her government’s performance before the people through social media, ensuring full transparency and accountability.

She stated that those who cannot present any record of their own work are the ones most vocal in criticizing others’ achievements.

Azma Bokhari said that Punjab is witnessing rapid progress under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, including the rehabilitation of public schools, construction of roads, establishment of hospitals, environmental improvement, expansion of the “Suthra Punjab” initiative, and provision of modern transport facilities.

