SSGC removes 662 illegal gas connections across Balochistan

Recorder Report Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 07:13am

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has intensified its anti-theft operations across Balochistan, removing 662 illegal gas connections in recent raids carried out in multiple theft-prone localities.

According to the company, the operation was jointly conducted by SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations team, working in coordination with the Customer Relations Department (CRD) and the Recovery Department. The crackdown targeted colonies where gas theft was rampant.

SSGC said that underground and overhead clamps had been installed at various points on main distribution lines to siphon gas illegally. All such equipment was dismantled on-site, and appropriate claims will be raised for the gas stolen from the system.

The company underscored that natural gas reserves in Pakistan are depleting at nearly 10 percent annually, warning that resource scarcity poses a growing energy challenge. It urged consumers to assist in curbing gas theft by reporting any suspicious activity through official channels, including SSGC’s helpline.

