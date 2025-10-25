BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Print Print 2025-10-25

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Differences in the way tomato is pronounced

“You say tomaaato the English way and I say tomato the US way.” “So what? The English spoken in Australia is...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

“You say tomaaato the English way and I say tomato the US way.”

“So what? The English spoken in Australia is different from that spoken in these two countries and…and the New Zealand and South African English accent is different.”

“Ah, but Canadian English is the same as spoken in the US.”

“Indeed, which may be why US President Trump wanted to absorb Canada as the fifty-second state.”

“Nationalism trumps common accents.”

“Right, but don’t the Russians point to the Ukrainian government’s mistreatment of Russian-speaking people in the south of Ukraine who have indicated a desire to leave Ukraine and merge with Russia as a justification for the war?”

“For your information, the Canadians have not asked for absorption by the US so there.”

“Hmmmm.”

“What?”

“Indian controlled Kashmiris have asked for independence and India has not…”

“Yeah, but what is your point?”

“My point is that one must treat those who are in a minority – ethnic, sectarian, or race – well because if you do, there will be no demand for a separate homeland.”

“OK so which…”

“And I would not like to continue this debate but go back to what I began by saying about differences in the way tomato is pronounced.”

“Right?!”

“See, a leader in the West who changes his mind often in terms of policy is referred to as a flip flopper. Now, you do know that a flip flop is a sandal worn casually – it is worn in the house or on the beach and is known to have been first introduced to mankind by the Egyptians as far back as in 1500 BC.”

“So?”

“A flip flopper is casual, not cool but casual, but in our part of the world the word used for a leader who changes his or her mind often is referred to as a U-turner which means a 180 degree change…”

“Hmmmm would you define a Prime Minister calling up a chief minister to congratulate him and being asked to enable him to meet his party leader in jail saying he would ask and then get back to him a flip flopper or a U-Turner?”

“Neither, my friend – I would call him a pragmatist.”

“Is that definition limited to our...”

“Yes, limited to the present time.”

Ukrainian government

