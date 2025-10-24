BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Pakistan, Turkiye explore joint ventures in shipbuilding, ferry service

BR Web Desk Published 24 Oct, 2025 06:10pm
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu who called on him in İslamabad on 24.10.2025.
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu who called on him in İslamabad on 24.10.2025.

Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday explored new areas of maritime cooperation, including potential joint ventures in shipbuilding and the possible launch of a ferry service between the two countries.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Turkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu, according to an official statement.

Both sides agreed to enhance maritime connectivity and strengthen economic linkages through sustainable initiatives that could benefit both nations.

Chaudhry said Pakistan was keen to collaborate with Türkiye in shipbuilding, port development, and the shipbreaking industry. He invited Turkish private investors to explore opportunities at Gwadar Port, which he said holds “immense potential for blue economy–related industries.”

Global operator: Country’s first ferry service license approved

“Pakistan is committed to transforming Gwadar into a modern maritime and logistics hub that will facilitate regional trade and contribute significantly to the national economy,” he added.

The minister noted that cooperation with Türkiye would enhance Pakistan’s technical capacity and open new channels of regional trade. He said Pakistan values its longstanding brotherly ties with Türkiye and looks forward to expanding collaboration beyond traditional sectors into shipping, logistics, and fisheries.

Turkish Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu expressed his country’s interest in strengthening maritime cooperation and said the proposal for a ferry service would be discussed with Türkiye’s relevant ministry.

He said such a service could promote tourism, boost bilateral trade, and improve people-to-people connections by providing an affordable sea transport option.

Uraloglu also announced that a Turkish delegation comprising shipowners and port service providers would soon visit Pakistan, particularly Gwadar, to assess potential investment opportunities.

He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to modernise its port infrastructure and said Turkish companies were keen to participate in mutually beneficial projects.

Chaudhry welcomed the announcement and assured full facilitation for the visiting delegation, noting that Pakistan was working to enhance the operational efficiency of its ports, with special focus on upgrading Gwadar.

Highlighting prospects in the fisheries sector, he said Pakistan currently holds a 25,000-ton tuna fish quota and encouraged Turkish investors to explore setting up a value addition and canning plant to target lucrative export markets.

The minister further announced plans to host a major maritime conference in Pakistan within three months, aimed at promoting regional cooperation and attracting investment in the maritime, logistics, and fisheries sectors.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepen Pakistan-Türkiye relations through practical collaboration in maritime affairs, expressing optimism that such initiatives would promote shared prosperity and regional connectivity.

