Global operator: Country’s first ferry service licence approved

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs approved Pakistan’s first-ever ferry service licence to a global ferry operator, “Sea Keepers” authorising the company to operate routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The approval followed a high-level meeting of the Licensing Committee, comprising officials from Maritime Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Interior ministries, along with representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Port and shipping authorities.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, while announcing the development during a detailed presentation by the Director General of Shipping and Ports, Alia Shahid, here on Monday, said that the license has been granted to “Sea Keepers” for operating the ferry service, and efforts are being accelerated to launch operations soon.

He urged immediate reforms to licensing procedures and financial facilitation for operators to ensure affordable sea travel aimed at facilitating the pilgrims, and boost maritime connectivity. “There’s no justification for a half-year delay,” he stated. “We must eliminate red tape and act decisively.”

Chaudhry described the move as a historic step in maritime connectivity, while announcing that the service will begin from Karachi and Gwadar, providing pilgrims and labourers with a safe, comfortable, and affordable travel option.

“The ferry service will not only benefit the public but also boost Pakistan’s maritime economy,” said the minister. He added that regional tourism and trade will also grow as a result of this initiative.

To remove bureaucratic bottlenecks, the minister instructed that the ferry licensing process be fully digitalised and integrated into the Pakistan Single Window platform, similar to existing ship registrations. He specifically ordered the reduction of the current six-month license issuance period to just one month.

In a move to attract private sector participation, the minister called for exploring flexible financial models for ferry operators. “We must assess whether a bank guarantee, insurance guarantee, or a hybrid model is most viable,” he said. “Our aim is to support not hinder entrepreneurs who wish to invest in this sector.”

Highlighting the broader benefits of sea travel, the minister pointed out that ferry services could provide an affordable and reliable travel solution for Zaireen (pilgrims) aspiring to visit Iran and Iraq. “Beyond tourism and business, this service can greatly facilitate religious travel. We can offer pilgrims a new, secure, and cost-efficient option for their journeys,” Junaid Chaudhry noted.

The minister underscored the broader utility of ferry services, particularly for religious travellers. “Every year, 700,000 to 1,000,000 Pakistani Zaireen travel to Iran and Iraq. If even 20 percent opt for ferries in the first three years, that’s 140,000 to 200,000 passengers annually, representing significant economic potential,” he noted.

Stakeholder consultations, including with private operators and regional maritime authorities, are currently under way. Feasibility studies and regulatory frameworks are being finalised, with a pilot launch expected in the coming weeks.

“If implemented effectively, this service could become a vital new transport link across the region,” Junaid Chaudhry concluded. “We will unveil a detailed roadmap for rollout within the next few weeks.”

