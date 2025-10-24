Gold price per tola drops Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs431,862 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs370,252 after it lost Rs1,714.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs433,862 after a decline of Rs3,500 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,095 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $20, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola declined by Rs43 to reach 5,067.

Whereas, international gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly drop in 10, weighed down a stronger dollar and as market participants squared positions ahead of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,118.68 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT. Bullion has fallen 3% so far this week, heading for its biggest weekly percentage drop since mid-May.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3% to $4,133.40 per ounce.