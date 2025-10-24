BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
BOP 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
DCL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 236.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.1%)
FCCL 56.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.21%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
MLCF 99.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
NBP 206.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.18%)
PAEL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
POWER 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.38%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.59%)
PTC 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
SSGC 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TREET 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.95%)
TRG 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.39%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 55,039 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 163,646 Decreased By -944.2 (-0.57%)
KSE30 49,859 Decreased By -350.9 (-0.7%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola drops Rs2,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Oct, 2025 12:20pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs431,862 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs370,252 after it lost Rs1,714.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs433,862 after a decline of Rs3,500 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,095 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $20, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola declined by Rs43 to reach 5,067.

Whereas, international gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly drop in 10, weighed down a stronger dollar and as market participants squared positions ahead of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,118.68 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT. Bullion has fallen 3% so far this week, heading for its biggest weekly percentage drop since mid-May.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3% to $4,133.40 per ounce.

gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global gold rates gold rates today

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola drops Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds over 350 points in early trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Meezan Bank profit down 11% to Rs23.4bn in 3QCY25

Pakistan condemns Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Read more stories