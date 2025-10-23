BML 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
BOP 40.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.97%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
DGKC 238.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.41%)
FCCL 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.85%)
FFL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (6.77%)
HUBC 217.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.39%)
KEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
KOSM 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.7%)
MLCF 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.79%)
NBP 212.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.36%)
PAEL 56.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
PIAHCLA 27.68 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (5.41%)
PIBTL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
POWER 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 198.67 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (2.02%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
PTC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SNGP 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.25%)
TPLP 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TREET 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.81%)
TRG 74.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,252 Decreased By -203.5 (-1.17%)
BR30 55,557 Decreased By -835.7 (-1.48%)
KSE100 164,806 Decreased By -1747.5 (-1.05%)
KSE30 50,251 Decreased By -652.4 (-1.28%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump’s Gaza plan

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 12:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON/TEL AVIV: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Israeli Knesset’s move towards the annexation of the occupied West Bank would threaten President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict in Gaza, which has produced a shaky ceasefire so far.

“I mean, that’s a vote in the – yeah, that’s a vote in the Knesset, but obviously I think the president’s made clear that’s not something we’d be supportive of right now, and we think it’s potentially threatening to the peace deal,” Rubio told reporters late on Wednesday before leaving for Israel.

Rubio’s visit to Israel, announced by the State Department on Wednesday, is the latest by a senior U.S. official seeking to keep alive a fragile truce between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel this week and met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. He is due to meet Defense Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday before departing.

The State Department said Rubio was visiting Israel to support the implementation of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza war.

A bill applying Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, a move tantamount to annexation of land that Palestinians want for a state, won preliminary approval from Israel’s parliament on Wednesday.

There are around 700,000 Israeli settlers living in settlements across the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The United Nations and much of the international community consider the settlements illegal under international law.

Israel’s government, however, cites biblical and historical connections to the West Bank, territory that it regards as disputed, and opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The settlements are an explosive issue that has for decades been seen as a major obstacle to Middle East peace.

The vote was the first of four needed to pass the law and coincided with Vance’s visit to Israel, a month after President Donald Trump said that he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu’s Likud party did not support the legislation, which was put forward by lawmakers outside his ruling coalition and passed by a vote of 25 in favour and 24 against out of 120 lawmakers. A second bill by an opposition party proposing the annexation of the Maale Adumim settlement near Jerusalem passed by 31 votes to 9.

Netanyahu’s government had been mulling annexation as a response to a string of its Western allies recognising a Palestinian state in September, but appeared to scrap the move after Trump objected.

Settlement building has been expanding rapidly since 2022 when Netanyahu’s government came to power. It is the most right-wing in Israel’s history, featuring several ultra-nationalist lawmakers.

The UAE, the most prominent Arab country to establish ties with Israel under the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by Trump in his first term in office, last month warned that annexation in the West Bank was a red line for the Gulf state.

Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday that he believed the Gulf state had averted annexation.

The United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed on Wednesday developments related to the ceasefire in Gaza and efforts to consolidate it with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

The meeting in the Gulf country came after a visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Israel.

Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip occupied West Bank Gaza ceasefire Hamas group Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Israel and Hamas Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Israel Hamas truce Palestinian group Hamas Gaza humanitarian crisis US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Vice President JD Vance Hamas Sumud flotilla Hamas Israel talks Israel Hamas agreement

Comments

200 characters

Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump’s Gaza plan

Stocks extend losses as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 1,100 points

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Azma Bokhari says federal govt to decide about TLP’s fate today

Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets to level series

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israel’s move to extend sovereignty over Occupied West Bank

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

Read more stories