AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US vice president meets EU Commission chief, hopes to move forward trade talks

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 09:34pm
Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni (C) meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Vice President JD Vance at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on May 18, 2025. Photo: AFP
Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni (C) meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Vice President JD Vance at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on May 18, 2025. Photo: AFP

ROME: US Vice President JD Vance met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday, and said he hoped their encounter would help move forward trade talks between the EU and the United States.

“Europe is an important ally of the United States… but, of course, we have some disagreements, as friends sometimes do, on issues like trade,” Vance said, sitting alongside von der Leyen and Meloni in Rome after they had all attended Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass.

“I think we’ll have a great conversation, and hopefully it will be the beginning of some long-term trade negotiations and some long-term trade advantages between both Europe and the United States,” he added.

The White House has imposed a 25% tariff on imports of steel, aluminium and cars, as well as a baseline 10% tariff on almost all countries, with additional “reciprocal” tariffs – making for a combined 20% in the EU’s case – lined up if negotiations during a 90-day pause fail.

Von der Leyen said the trade relationship between the European Union and the United States was the largest in the world and worth more than $1.5 trillion a year.

She added that the two sides had exchanged negotiating documents outlining the various areas of future discussion.

“It is important now we’ve exchanged papers that our experts are deep diving, are discussing the details,” she said.

“Everybody knows that the devil is in the detail, but what unites us is that at the end, we want together to have a good deal for both sides,” she added.

Von der Leyen has not managed to hold a formal meeting with US President Donald Trump since he regained the US presidency in January, exchanging words only briefly at Pope Francis’s funeral last month at the Vatican.

Besides discussing tariffs, she said she also wanted to talk to Vance about Ukraine and defence spending.

Ursula von der Leyen trade talks Giorgia Meloni US Vice President JD Vance

Comments

200 characters

US vice president meets EU Commission chief, hopes to move forward trade talks

Israel airstrikes kill at least 100 in Gaza amid ceasefire talks

India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

Pakistan meets all 7 QPCs, 5 of 8 ITs and SBs: IMF says policy efforts continue to bear fruit

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani to summit all 14 highest peaks without oxygen

FM Dar to visit China from Monday to discuss regional developments

Kazan Forum: Pakistan identifies six potential trade corridors

One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

Read more stories