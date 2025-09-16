BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
BOP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.55%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.04%)
DCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.01%)
DGKC 243.00 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 58.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
FFL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.08%)
GCIL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
HUBC 197.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.94%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.46%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.72%)
MLCF 106.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.33%)
NBP 184.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.77%)
POWER 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.91%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.29%)
PREMA 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.81%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 132.80 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
SSGC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.4%)
TREET 26.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
TRG 67.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,091 Increased By 110.5 (0.69%)
BR30 50,184 Increased By 489.1 (0.98%)
KSE100 156,190 Increased By 805.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 47,740 Increased By 273.5 (0.58%)
World

Marco Rubio arrives in Doha for talks a week after Israeli strike

  • Rubio landed in Doha after departing Israel where he said the US would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating the war in Gaza despite the strike
AFP Published 16 Sep, 2025 12:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DOHA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday a week after an Israeli strike on the Gulf state targeting leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas.

Rubio landed in Doha after departing Israel where he said the US would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating the war in Gaza despite the strike, which drew international condemnation.

