Marco Rubio arrives in Doha for talks a week after Israeli strike
DOHA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday a week after an Israeli strike on the Gulf state targeting leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas.
Rubio landed in Doha after departing Israel where he said the US would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating the war in Gaza despite the strike, which drew international condemnation.
