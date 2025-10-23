BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Print Print 2025-10-23

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A bulletproof car is actually bulletproof?

Anjum Ibrahim Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:22am

“So three of the bulletproof cars given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I believe, are defective.”

“See how far we take our political differences, anyway, it should be very easy to ascertain whether they are defective or not.”

“Not that easy — it would require an expert and….”

“What about the technocrats in the Senate! Anyone there who…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, but surely there are many experts in the country who can assess whether a bulletproof car is actually bulletproof?”

“Not that easy in the Land of the Very Pure.”

“Don’t be silly, and what’s with the Very Pure?”

“Haste makes waste – you must learn to wait for me to complete my sentence –you are simply too hasty in expressing your opinion.”

“I am under training to become a politician.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway to complete the sentence an expert is required, and his domicile is important, very important, someone in Punjab is unlikely to endorse the opinion of the newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and an expert from KPK is not likely to be believed by the Minister of Interior and his understudy Talal Chaudhary and…”

“Get your facts straight — Talal Chaudhary is no one’s under study, he has a much greater role — the Defender of all decisions taken by his Minister…”

“So from the frying pan into the fire — from being the Defender of Maryam Nawaz to being the Defender of…”

“Shut up anyway so you reckon we need a neutral expert?”

“Absolutely.”

“Not that easy in the Land of the Very Pure, here perhaps Sindh can be neutral in this case.”

“Possible, but the Pakistan Peoples’ Party refers contentious issues to the United Nations so…”

“Dear Lord, you are in a facetious mood today.”

“With poverty at a high of 44.7 percent in this country, with…”

“Stop right there – one basic function of any government, of whatever Form – 47 or 48 or a 100 – is to multitask. If an administration cannot multitask, it might as well go home. Any comments?”

“There is no Form 100 that…”

“Really! Is that what you decided to focus on?”

“I am careful and wise…”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa PARTLY FACETIOUS

