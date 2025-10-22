JI terms KE tariff cut as ‘public victory’ of Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has hailed Nepra’s revised determination regarding KE tariff as a “public victory” of Karachi.

A JI release here Tuesday said that in a major development, offering long-awaited relief to Karachi’s electricity consumers and serious blow to the K-Electric, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has revised K-Electric’s seven-year Multi-Year Tariff (2023-24 to 2029-30), slashing the rate by Rs7.60 per unit — from Rs39.97 to Rs32.37 per unit-- a reduction of nearly 19 per cent.

The revision followed a review petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar Khan, who had challenged Nepra’s earlier decision, approving what he described as an “unjust, anti-people and unlawful” tariff structure for K-Electric.

During the hearings, JI leader Imran Shahid, representing Monem Zafar, resented detailed legal arguments, exposing what he termed “flawed calculations, inflated investment claims and regulatory irregularities” in the earlier decision.

After reviewing the petition, Nepra acknowledged the need for adjustments and issued a revised seven-year tariff order — a decision expected to bring substantial financial relief to millions of Karachi residents and businesses grappling with soaring electricity costs.

Commenting on the verdict, Monem Zafar hailed Nepra’s revised determination as “public victory for Karachi”. He said it validated Jamaat-e-Islami’s consistent legal struggle for citizens’ rights. “This is not merely a tariff reduction — it is a triumph of law, transparency, and public interest,” he said. “It proves that through lawful and principled struggle, even oppressive systems can be made to bow before justice.”

In his petition, Monem Zafar argued that Nepra had unlawfully allowed K-Electric profit margins linked to the U.S. dollar, even though the utility was not an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

The petition, submitted under Nepra Review Regulations, 2009, questioned the transparency and legal soundness of the regulator’s earlier approval. The petition further objected to Nepra’s decision allowing K-Electric to recover losses based on a 92.76 percent billing recovery ratio, even though the company had achieved 96.7 percent recovery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025