KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (October 21, 2025)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 20-10-2025 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 15,100 280 15,380 15,380 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 16,183 300 16,483 16,483 NIL ===========================================================================

