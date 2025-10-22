PARTLY FACETIOUS: Taliban not really known for adhering to peace treaties

“I don’t understand why the Pakistan-Afghan peace talks are being negotiated by two countries - Qatar and Turkiye and…wait, I am not finished with my question – why after the talks were held in Qatar with no attacks since the agreement will the talks now be held in Turkiye?”

“Well as Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif has not had foreign tours and so…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Sorry, can I say that the Taliban ministers have Visa issues in all countries of the world, except India….”

“This is a serious matter, if you do not have a response to my queries…”

“OK, OK, perhaps the Taliban needed two Muslim guarantors and since we have very good relations with both Qatar and Turkiye…”

“But if you recall the Americans used to negotiate with the Taliban in Doha as well, and you know where those talks led them, so perhaps Turkiye was…”

“Hmmm could be and perhaps after the Israeli attack on Doha the Taliban want…”

“Don’t be naughty my friend, don’t forget Netanyahu was made to apologise to Qatar in a phone call and reports suggest that a Qatari national was in the Oval Office when he was apologising to ensure that the words used were what the Qataris wanted.”

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

“I would rephrase it, precision bombs supplied by the US and clearance from the radars of the US deployed in Qatar as well as other countries that the Israelis had to fly over to reach Doha may kill the wrong people but words of apology to Arabs still got stuck in Netanyahu’s throat.”

“You have gone on a tangent, I restate my queries – why two countries and why not have all the talks in one country and OK, OK, so the Turks could have been invited to Doha to…”

“Look at the glass as half full - the agreement reached in Doha has been marked by no attacks since, and I heard that there is talk of the government opening the border so that trade can begin again and…”

“But just a word of caution: Taliban are not really known for adhering to peace treaties, I mean there is a whole history of…”

“Then we will bomb again, by the way was Khawaja sahib accompanied by any member of the…how can I put it….”

“Establishment?”

“How about a member of the Special Investment Facilitation Council?”

“Isn’t Khawaja sahib a member…”

“Good question.”

“And the answer?”

“I will find out and let you know.”

“Sounds like a true supporter of our chief executive, Shehbaz Sharif!”

“Shut up.”

