BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Taliban not really known for adhering to peace treaties

Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

“I don’t understand why the Pakistan-Afghan peace talks are being negotiated by two countries - Qatar and Turkiye and…wait, I am not finished with my question – why after the talks were held in Qatar with no attacks since the agreement will the talks now be held in Turkiye?”

“Well as Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif has not had foreign tours and so…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Sorry, can I say that the Taliban ministers have Visa issues in all countries of the world, except India….”

“This is a serious matter, if you do not have a response to my queries…”

“OK, OK, perhaps the Taliban needed two Muslim guarantors and since we have very good relations with both Qatar and Turkiye…”

“But if you recall the Americans used to negotiate with the Taliban in Doha as well, and you know where those talks led them, so perhaps Turkiye was…”

“Hmmm could be and perhaps after the Israeli attack on Doha the Taliban want…”

“Don’t be naughty my friend, don’t forget Netanyahu was made to apologise to Qatar in a phone call and reports suggest that a Qatari national was in the Oval Office when he was apologising to ensure that the words used were what the Qataris wanted.”

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

“I would rephrase it, precision bombs supplied by the US and clearance from the radars of the US deployed in Qatar as well as other countries that the Israelis had to fly over to reach Doha may kill the wrong people but words of apology to Arabs still got stuck in Netanyahu’s throat.”

“You have gone on a tangent, I restate my queries – why two countries and why not have all the talks in one country and OK, OK, so the Turks could have been invited to Doha to…”

“Look at the glass as half full - the agreement reached in Doha has been marked by no attacks since, and I heard that there is talk of the government opening the border so that trade can begin again and…”

“But just a word of caution: Taliban are not really known for adhering to peace treaties, I mean there is a whole history of…”

“Then we will bomb again, by the way was Khawaja sahib accompanied by any member of the…how can I put it….”

“Establishment?”

“How about a member of the Special Investment Facilitation Council?”

“Isn’t Khawaja sahib a member…”

“Good question.”

“And the answer?”

“I will find out and let you know.”

“Sounds like a true supporter of our chief executive, Shehbaz Sharif!”

“Shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taliban Khawaja Asif PARTLY FACETIOUS Pakistan Afghan peace talks

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Taliban not really known for adhering to peace treaties

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories