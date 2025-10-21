BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Pakistan

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of KP and Punjab

BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2025

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab late Tuesday night, prompting residents to rush out of homes and buildings in panic.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake originated at 23:15 PST on October 21, 2025, with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The quake occurred at a depth of 234 kilometres, located at latitude 36.56°N and longitude 71.40°E.

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP, Punjab

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Chitral, Swat, Dir, and Malakand, as well as parts of northern Punjab, Aaj News reported.

The shocks were strong enough to cause alarm among residents, who came out of their houses reciting prayers. However, no immediate casualties or damage were reported.

Rescue and emergency services were placed on alert following the tremors, while authorities urged citizens to remain calm and follow safety precautions in case of aftershocks.

