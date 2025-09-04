BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP, Punjab

BR Web Desk Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 10:29pm

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck parts of the country on Thursday, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and many other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, the Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Hangu, Abbottabad, Swat, Attock, and Malakand, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

The quake originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 111 kilometres.

It was recorded at 21:56 PST, with coordinates at latitude 35.12°N and longitude 70.71°E, according to the PMD.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This is a second strong earthquake that has hit the region in the last four days.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale had hit the region late on Monday, with the epicenter in southeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 15 kilometers.

While no casualties were reported in Pakistan, the last quake wreaked havoc in the neighbouring country.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake rose to more than 2,200 on Thursday, according to a new toll, making it the deadliest in decades to hit the country, according to AFP.

The vast majority of those killed in the magnitude-6.0 earthquake that jolted the mountainous region bordering Pakistan late Sunday were in Kunar province, where 2,205 people died and 3,640 were injured, according to a Taliban government toll.

