Markets Print 2025-10-21
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 20, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.57 282.10 AED 76.80 77.57
EURO 328.16 331.50 SAR 75.06 75.65
GBP 378.25 381.69 INTERBANK 281.10 281.20
JPY 1.84 1.90
=========================================================================
