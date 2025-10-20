Who were the 10 Pakistani startups showcased at Dubai’s GITEX 2025?

GITEX 2025, one of the region’s largest tech shows, wrapped up in Dubai last week. As part of the Pakistani presence at the show were 10 startups selected by the government’s Ignite National Technology Fund to highlight their solutions at GITEX’s Expand North Star segment.

1. Haprow

In the education space was Haprow, which is focused on AI and robotics solutions. The company’s key product is the robot companion ‘TimTim’, designed to assist children on the autism spectrum with social, communication and cognitive skills.

At the event, Haprow signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai’s Opperator AI, which describes itself as “the world’s first all-in-one AI ecosystem that connects marketing, sales, support, and CRM (customer relationship management).”

According to Ignite, the two will work to introduce TimTim to the United States and European markets; jointly explore and develop pathways for industrial-scale manufacturing of TimTim; and collaborate on technological improvements and production optimization for global deployment.

Ignacio Kindelan, Opperator AI’s co-founder, said “At GITEX Dubai, the biggest event of AI, robotics, and investors, there is not one project in robotics that will reach as many corners in the world as the Haprow Robots will, because of its capabilities, low investment, and customer support.”

“It’s affordable. It’s capable. It’s customizable. A win-win situation for companies to start having their first AI + Robotic experiences,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

2. STEMverse

Also in the edtech space was STEMverse, a startup based in Peshawar offering hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) learning for pre-university students, including robotics, IoT, AI and mixed reality curricula.

They aim to bridge gender and regional gaps in STEM through project-based learning and ‘Girls in STEM’ initiatives.

3. EMRChains

In the health space was EMRChains, an AI-powered healthcare assistant that provides medical guidance, appointment scheduling, and patient engagement solutions for hospitals and clinics. (EMR stands for Electronic Medical Record).

They say their system is designed to provide a secure, efficient way for hospital administration and medical professionals to store and share patient medical records, making it patient-centered.

They also offer an AI-powered multilingual chatbot Sana AI, which can check symptoms and book appointments.

4. Asaan Ghar Finance

Also at the event was Asaan Ghar Finance, a housing finance company founded around 2021/22, focused on providing Shariah-compliant home-financing solutions for Pakistan’s middle class.

It offers Islamic-finance products such as home purchase, construction, renovation and balance-transfer financing, aiming to make home-ownership accessible via technology-driven onboarding and ethical practices.

5. Superbutler AI

Superbutler AI was recently part of 30 startups that graduated from the National Incubation Center Karachi as part of its 12th Cohort.

It offers an AI-powered digital concierge platform for the hospitality sector: enabling hotels to automate guest services (food ordering, housekeeping requests, spa bookings, etc.) via chat/voice interfaces integrated with hotel systems.

6. ezBike

ezBike is a mobility startup in Islamabad (operated by Roamer Technologies) that converts/operates electric two-wheelers and deploys electric bikes/scooters with battery-swapping infrastructure.

Their stated aim is to provide cleaner, more affordable last-mile and fleet mobility in Pakistan.

They raised a seed/pre-seed round (~US$1 m) and already work with delivery fleets.

7. Brainswarm Robotics

Also at GITEX this year was a startup out of Islamabad that builds robotics and STEM-education tools: they design robotics kit solutions for schools/universities and work in the academic/engineering education space.

8. NaqshaGPT

NaqshaGPT is AI startup that, in simple terms, lets people create and understand maps just by typing questions in plain language.

According to the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies, NaqshaGPT is one of the startups incubated by them. In a LinkedIn post, NICAT said the startup signed three international MoUs to expand its impact in AI and geospatial innovation.

One was with Marine Weather Intelligence in France, to optimize maritime routes through AI and geospatial analytics.

Another was with South Korea’s KKUN, which will work with NaqshaGPT to advance fleet management systems with smart spatial technology.

The third was with Cina’s UCLOUD, which will power NaqshaGPT on secure, scalable cloud infrastructure.

9. Najoomi

Najoomi Technologies is a Pakistan-based MarTech and CXTech startup that builds AI-driven customer experience solutions for businesses. Its flagship products — QuickTalk, an omnichannel AI contact center, and Xperia, a real-time call analytics platform — help companies automate customer support and engagement across voice, chat, and social channels.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Islamabad, Najoomi has partnered with firms like Nayatel to enhance customer service through automation and analytics.

10.Marketing Accelerant (Entropy & Co.).

And lastly was Marketing Accelerant (Entropy & Co.), which offers AI-driven growth marketing, automation of workflows, AI agents for lead-gen, content & SEO strategy.

The Pakistan Pavilion

At the main GITEX event, Pakistan had a pavilion which included 26 established IT firms and served as a central hub for meetings, investment networking and partnership announcements.

Visitors experienced live demos, tech innovations, and business matchmaking sessions aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s footprint in global technology trade.

Its inauguration ceremony was led by Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

According to her: “Pakistan’s presence at GITEX Global reflects our confidence, our capability, and our commitment to a digitally empowered future under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vision of Digital Nation Pakistan.“

“With a young, skilled workforce and an expanding base of IT exports, Pakistan is ready to play a central role in shaping the global tech economy. The Pakistan Pavilion represents not just our innovation - but our invitation to the world to partner in growth.”

Through this, the Ministry aimed to showcase local entrepreneurial talent on a global stage, attract international investment, and foster business development opportunities.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 concluded on October 18 after a five-day “surge of deal-making and breakthrough unveilings across AI, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, quantum, digital health and biotech - convening more than 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups from 180 countries, and 1,200 investors at Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour,” it was announced in a press release.