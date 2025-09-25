BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BOP 26.15 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.06%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.45%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
DGKC 253.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.32%)
FCCL 59.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.50 Increased By ▲ 6.81 (3.16%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 107.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 188.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 55.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.62%)
PPL 201.81 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.64%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.42%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
SNGP 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.04%)
SSGC 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TREET 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
TRG 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Startup Recorder

30 startups graduate from NIC Karachi as part of 12th Cohort

  • Startups poised to scale their solutions across local and international markets, says NIC Karachi
Saleha Riaz Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 03:47pm

The National Incubation Center Karachi (NIC Karachi) announced the graduation of 30 startups from its 12th Cohort. The startups were from a variety of industries, including e-commerce, AI, fintech, cyber security, edtech, proptech and industrial automation.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, was chief guest of the event.

“The graduation of startups from NIC Karachi demonstrates the remarkable entrepreneurial talent and resilience of Pakistan’s youth. These young innovators are not only creating jobs but also reshaping industries and showcasing Pakistan’s potential on the global stage,” she said.

According to a press release issued by NIC Karachi, an Ignite initiative under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the graduating startups are now poised to scale their solutions across local and international markets.

One of the graduating startups is Mergn, which describes itself on LinkedIn as a “customer engagement platform which enables brands to build incredible affinity with their customers”. It was founded by Nauman Sikander Mirza, former CEO of foodpanda Pakistan.

Another is Auto Auditor, an AI-powered ISO 27001 internal auditor that performs auditing process independently, providing quick and accurate evaluations of compliance without the need for a human auditor, according to information provided by NIC to Business Recorder.

One of the graduates was Atfaal, a children clothing brand that empowers underprivileged women through skills training, access to dignified work and sustainable textile production. It was also a finalist in the recently concluded Standard Chartered Pakistan’s Women in Tech Accelerator Programme.

Enerlytics, which hopes to revolutionize the energy sector by unlocking efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings through advanced analytics, Routify, which tackles logistics challenges by optimizing delivery operations, and SuperButler.AI, which has created an AI-powered digital concierge SaaS solution tailored for the hotel and hospitality industry were just some of the many other startups that have graduated.

Alumni success stories were shared at the event as examples of how NIC Karachi’s support translates into job creation, revenue generation and industry disruption.

Asim Ishaq Khan, Vice President LMKT, said: “Together with our partners Yunus Brothers Group and Orbit Startups, we are building a robust pipeline of scalable businesses. The achievements of Cohort 12 are proof that with the right ecosystem, mentorship, and investor access, Pakistani startups can achieve global competitiveness.”

NIC Karachi recently closed applications for its 14 Cohort, which included a special induction drive for female-led startups.

Startups startups in Pakistan Pakistan’s startup entrepreneurs Pakistani entrepreneur

Comments

200 characters

30 startups graduate from NIC Karachi as part of 12th Cohort

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories