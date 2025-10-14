Pakistan’s 100 IT companies and 1,000 delegates participate in GITEX Global in Dubai

KARACHI: Over 100 technology companies with 1,000 delegates from Pakistan recorded an impressive turnout at the start of an international tech trade fair, GITEX Global in Dubai, aiming to promote the country as an emerging global tech destination with innovative services and products.

Began on October 13, the five-day event has attracted trade buyers, C-suite executives, and thousands of tech firms from a number of countries.

The participating companies include major and mid-sized IT firms, startups, and fintech operators from Pakistan. Pakistani IT companies with subsidiaries and joint ventures in various countries are also participating in the trade fair, according to the exhibitors.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), said Pakistani IT companies are participating in large numbers at GITEX Dubai this year because of the business response they received from their presence at the trade fair last year.

Smoke and screen: forget hosting GITEX, make Pakistan friendly for IT sector first

“GITEX Global in Dubai is the only trade fair where Pakistani IT companies make their largest collective presence outside Pakistan every year, similar to their participation in ITCN Asia in Pakistan,” he mentioned.

“We are optimistic that Pakistan’s IT companies will not only attract clients from the Gulf region but also from developed countries across the world,” PASHA vice chairman added.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and TechDestination have set up a Pakistan Pavilion featuring 26 leading IT companies and 10 startups to highlight software exports, artificial intelligence, and new-age technologies. The authorities have also established networking areas, such as the Connexons Lounge to facilitate Pakistani exhibitors in business-to-business meetings.

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, an exhibitor from Pakistan and former Chairman of PASHA, said Pakistan’s government and trade authorities are focusing on countries in the Gulf region to enhance IT exports to non-traditional markets.

“Pakistan’s exports of IT and IT-enabled services are increasing in the Gulf, mainly in countries with mega economic plans like Vision 2030 and Vision 2035, which are based on digital transformation. However, there remains enormous potential to multiply our IT service exports manifold to these countries,” he further said.

To engage with major clients, Pakistani tech companies have decided to form joint ventures at the local level, and their large-scale participation reflects their passion to work collectively under the auspices of the relevant authorities, according to Khan.

Besides private-sector IT companies, a few public-sector entities are also participating at GITEX Dubai, including the National IT Board (NITB) and Pakistan’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT). Minister of IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima has also scheduled memorandum of understanding (MoU) signings and government-to-government (G2G) meetings at the event.

Saad Shah, another exhibitor and CEO of Hexalyze, said Pakistani IT companies are shifting their business strategy from the traditional US market toward emerging Gulf countries as part of their expansion plans. “Hence, GITEX Global provides a platform for local IT companies to expand their export business portfolios not only in the Gulf region but across the world,” he noted.

He suggested that Pakistani IT companies could attract trade buyers from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa through significant participation at GITEX Global by showcasing their products, solutions, and services.

“With the increasing participation of Pakistani IT companies each year, it is hoped that local firms will continue to explore new clients and diversify their export outreach, ultimately translating their efforts into higher export earnings,” he remarked.

GITEX Global, one of the world’s largest tech and startup shows, is hosting its 45th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), featuring 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from over 180 countries.