World

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says ready to join Putin, Trump at Budapest summit if invited

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2025 01:30pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would be ready to join Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump at their summit in Hungary if he is invited.

Trump and Putin said they would meet in the Hungarian capital, possibly in a matter of weeks, as the US leader continues to try to broker a peace deal to end the three-and-a-half-year war, triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion.

“If I am invited to Budapest – if it is an invitation in a format where we meet as three or, as it’s called, shuttle diplomacy, President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me – then in one format or another, we will agree,” Zelenskyy told reporters in remarks released on Monday.

The Ukrainian president criticised the choice of Hungary, which has a terse relationship with Kyiv and is seen as the most Kremlin-sympathetic member of the European Union.

Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

“I do not believe that a prime minister who blocks Ukraine everywhere can do anything positive for Ukrainians or even provide a balanced contribution,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Kyiv has said it is ready to join a three-way meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump in a number of neutral countries, including Turkey, Switzerland and the Vatican.

in 1994, Moscow signed a memorandum in Budapest aimed at ensuring security for Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan in exchange for them giving up numerous nuclear weapons left from the Soviet era.

“Another ‘Budapest’ scenario wouldn’t be positive either,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump has been aiming for a speedy end to the years-long conflict in Ukraine since he returned to White House earlier this year, pushing for a series of direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and hosting Putin for a summit in Alaska – diplomatic efforts that have ultimately not lead to any breakthrough.

Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy

