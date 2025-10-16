BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2025 08:08pm

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is set to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a White House official told AFP, a day before Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky meets the US president to push for Tomahawk missiles.

Trump has shown mounting frustration with Putin in recent months as the Kremlin leader snubs his calls for a ceasefire, while expressing sympathy for Ukraine as it fights against Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Zelensky’s meeting with Trump on Friday will focus on the possible delivery of American long-range Tomahawk missiles for Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

On Sunday, Trump raised the possibility of speaking with Putin himself about the issue.

Zelensky urges Trump to end Ukraine war like in ‘the Middle East’

“I might talk to him, I might say, ‘Look, if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks.’ I may say that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the Middle East.

“The Tomahawk is a incredible weapon, very offensive weapon, and honestly, Russia does not need that.”

The US leader told reporters on Wednesday that the Ukrainians “want to go offensive” and that they would discuss Kyiv’s request for the cruise missiles.

Relations between Trump and Zelensky have warmed since February, when they sparred during a now infamous televised meeting at the White House in which the US leader told his Ukrainian counterpart: “You don’t have the cards.”

The US president is also keen to up the pressure for a peace deal in Ukraine following the ceasefire agreement he brokered in Gaza between Israel and Hamas last week.

Trump’s frustration has mounted after a summit in Alaska with Putin in August failed to produce a breakthrough.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

200 characters

Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

India instigated Afghan attacks, Pakistan compelled to respond: PM Shehbaz

Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airport privatisation drive

Selling hits bourse, KSE-100 settles with over 1,200 points loss

Gold isn’t alone: silver prices skyrocket in Pakistan amid global industrial demand

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $21 million to $14.44bn

PM Shehbaz felicitates KP CM Afridi, vows cooperation for national interest

Rupee records minor gain against US dollar

Security forces eliminate 34 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

‘Scientifically unfounded’: PMD rebuts claims of extremely cold winter in Pakistan

KE parent company rejects claims of stake sale to Saudi investor

Read more stories