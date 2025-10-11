BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky urges Trump to end Ukraine war like in ‘the Middle East’

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2025 09:30pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine like in “the Middle East” during a phone call Saturday, saying if Trump could stop one war, “others can be stopped as well”.

The call came a day after Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy grid, knocking out power to parts of the capital Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian regions.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have slowed in recent months, in part because global attention shifted to Israel’s two-year war with militant Palestinian group Hamas, Kyiv says.

Trump, who announced the first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, met Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in August but failed to extract any kind of peace deal.

“I had a call with US President Donald Trump. A very positive and productive one,” Zelensky said on Facebook, congratulating Trump for his “outstanding” ceasefire plan in the Middle East.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine inflicts frontline losses on Russian troops in Donetsk region

“If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well, including the Russian war,” Zelensky added, calling for Trump to pressure Russia into negotiations.

Relations between the two leaders have warmed dramatically since February, when they sparred during a now infamous televised meeting at the White House.

Trump has since grown more hostile towards Moscow while expressing sympathy for Ukraine.

In September, he wrote on Truth Social that Kyiv should try to “take back” all its occupied territory with Europe’s and NATO’s help.

US First Lady Melania Trump said Friday she had secured the release of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia after establishing an extraordinary back channel of communication with Putin.

Strikes cut power

Russian attacks on Ukraine killed at least five people on Saturday and cut power to parts of Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, according to Ukrainian officials.

Moscow has targeted Ukraine’s energy grid each winter since it invaded in 2022, cutting power and heating to millions of households and disrupting water supply in what Kyiv says is a brazen war crime.

Russia denies targeting civilians and says Ukraine uses the energy sites to power its military sector.

Ukrainian drone attacks meanwhile killed two people in Russia, according to regional officials.

Both countries have accused each other of frustrating progress towards a peace deal in recent months.

Russia blames Kyiv and its European allies for the impasse, accusing them of undermining peace negotiations with Washington.

Ukraine and Europe accuse Russia of playing for time so it can seize more Ukrainian territory.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a “special military operation” to demilitarise the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Kyiv and its European allies say the war is an illegal land grab that has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian and military casualties and widespread destruction.

Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes since 2022, while Russia now occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory – much of it ravaged by fighting.

Donald Trump Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia's war in Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky urges Trump to end Ukraine war like in ‘the Middle East’

US visit will be decisive: IMF talks described as ‘productive’

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Five terrorists killed, six cops martyred in DI Khan attack: ISPR

TLP protests disrupt daily life in twin cities for second day

Govt setting up AI advisory panel to boost digital transformation in Pakistan

Key suspect of Ameer Balaj murder case Teefi Butt killed ‘in gun battle’

White House lays off thousands of US government workers, blaming shutdown

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

Read more stories