Punjab agri dept delegation visits China

LAHORE In order to modernise agriculture on scientific lines, a high-level delegation of the Agriculture Department Punjab, led by Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited China.

The delegation included Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Director General Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Syed Hassan Raza and others.

During the visit, the delegation called on the Headquarters of Syngenta China, where FU SU, President of Syngenta China, warmly welcomed them. On this occasion, Syngenta China assured full cooperation and technical support for quality seed production in Punjab.

Punjab, China sign various MoUs to modernise agri sector

Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated that Syngenta China will take practical measures to enhance the export of sesame from Punjab. Moreover, Syngenta China expressed keen interest in establishing a modern technology centre in Punjab.

The delegation also visited YTO, a world-renowned tractor manufacturing company in China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025