Punjab, China sign various MoUs to modernise agri sector

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Chinese enterprises and agricultural university to modernise the province’s agriculture sector.

The MoUs aim to develop high-quality seed varieties, establish tractor manufacturing plants, and introduce satellite-based systems for crop monitoring. The agreements were signed between the Sino-Punjab sides during the visit of a high-level delegation led by Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The delegation included Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with Chinese technology firms, agricultural machinery manufacturers, and agricultural universities. Under one MoU, Gold Dafeng Machinery Company expressed interest in setting up a tractor and harvester manufacturing plant in Punjab through a joint collaboration between the Punjab Agriculture department and the private sector. Two separate MoUs were also signed with a Chinese Agricultural University to assist the agriculture department in developing high-quality seeds and establishing a Center of Excellence for Advanced Agricultural Research in the province.

In another agreement, Piesat Technology Company will provide a modern satellite-based system for crop monitoring, covering all stages from sowing to harvesting. The system will help monitor cultivated areas, track pest and disease outbreaks, ensure timely fertiliser application, and estimate yields. Through the integration of satellite technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced monitoring methods, the Punjab Agriculture Department aims to enhance crop cultivation, productivity, and quality.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said the use of modern technology in agriculture is indispensable, adding that the Punjab government, through the Agriculture department, is transforming the sector in line with global standards.

