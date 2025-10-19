Unidentified gunmen kidnap NCCIA senior officer at his residence

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a senior officer of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) from his residence located in the limits of Shams Colony police station.

The incident took place on the evening of October 14 at Zahra Heights in Sector H-13, where Deputy Director (Operations) Muhammad Usman was residing. As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the complaint of the victim wife, four armed men arrived in a white Toyota Corolla bearing registration number 2962 and forcibly took him away at gunpoint around 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

The victim’s wife stated that her husband was working on several sensitive cases. “We immediately called the police emergency helpline 15, but received no assistance,” she said in the FIR.

She urged authorities to take immediate action to ensure her husband’s safe recovery and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

In response, police have registered a case under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person. A formal investigation is now underway.

