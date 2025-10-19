BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-19

PCB announces men’s regional U-15, U-17 and district U-19 trials

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for men’s regional trials for Under-15, Under-17 and district Under-19 players across 94 districts and 11 zones across the country from Monday, 20th October to Wednesday, 29th October.

The top performers of PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools will also be given priority in the men’s age group trials in order to maximise the outreach of the talent scouting process.

In the 10 regions including Abbottabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, the U-15, U-17 and U-19 trials will take place on October 20, 21 and 22, respectively.

In the other six regions, the trials will take place between 20th and 29th October. Over 100 PCB appointed District Cricket coaches will conduct the trials as the hunt for the next generation of professional cricketers gets underway.

In each district/zone a total of eight U-15 and U-17 players will be shortlisted except the regional headquarter, where 10 players will be shortlisted in the first phase. These players will appear for final selection trials in their respective regional headquarters in the second phase.

In the U-19 category, 60 players will be earmarked in each district/zone, 90 in the regional headquarter before formation of the teams for Intra-District U19 tournament leading to Inter-District event.

As per eligibility criteria, for U-15, players born on or after 1st September 2010 and before 31st December 2013 are eligible. For U-17, players born on or after 1st September 2008 and before 31st December 2012 are eligible. For U-19, players born on or after 1st September 2007 and before 31st December 2011 are eligible for trials.

The U-15, U-17 and U-19 trials in Karachi Region’s Zone VI will take place on 18, 19 and 20 October, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB Under 19 players

Comments

200 characters

PCB announces men’s regional U-15, U-17 and district U-19 trials

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Pak-Saudi digital collaboration GO AI Hub launched

Infrastructure cess: OMAP lodges protest against Sindh govt decision

Recognising Israel before Palestine liberation betrayal of Muslim world: PTI

End solvent mixing in POL items: Acting strictly under govt’s legal mandate: Ogra

Read more stories