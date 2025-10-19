PCB announces men’s regional U-15, U-17 and district U-19 trials

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for men’s regional trials for Under-15, Under-17 and district Under-19 players across 94 districts and 11 zones across the country from Monday, 20th October to Wednesday, 29th October.

The top performers of PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools will also be given priority in the men’s age group trials in order to maximise the outreach of the talent scouting process.

In the 10 regions including Abbottabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, the U-15, U-17 and U-19 trials will take place on October 20, 21 and 22, respectively.

In the other six regions, the trials will take place between 20th and 29th October. Over 100 PCB appointed District Cricket coaches will conduct the trials as the hunt for the next generation of professional cricketers gets underway.

In each district/zone a total of eight U-15 and U-17 players will be shortlisted except the regional headquarter, where 10 players will be shortlisted in the first phase. These players will appear for final selection trials in their respective regional headquarters in the second phase.

In the U-19 category, 60 players will be earmarked in each district/zone, 90 in the regional headquarter before formation of the teams for Intra-District U19 tournament leading to Inter-District event.

As per eligibility criteria, for U-15, players born on or after 1st September 2010 and before 31st December 2013 are eligible. For U-17, players born on or after 1st September 2008 and before 31st December 2012 are eligible. For U-19, players born on or after 1st September 2007 and before 31st December 2011 are eligible for trials.

The U-15, U-17 and U-19 trials in Karachi Region’s Zone VI will take place on 18, 19 and 20 October, respectively.

