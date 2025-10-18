IK’s jail trial: ATC not received law ministry’s reply

ISLAMABAD: Despite the passage of several months, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has not received any response from the Ministry of Law over the ATC’s query about the approval of holding a jail trial of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in a case registered under terrorism charges.

While hearing the case involving Khan and other leaders, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that the court had not received a reply to the letter it had written to the Law ministry, seeking its consent regarding Khan’s jail trial. Due to Khan’s absence, the court adjourned the hearing until November 7 and marked the attendance of those accused, who appeared before the court.

The case was registered at Golra police station against Khan and others.

