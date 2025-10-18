BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
Various essential items: Dar reviews prices, supply situation

Published October 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the prices and supply situation of various essential commodities.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the participants on the availability of current stocks. The DPM/FM expressed satisfaction with the present supply position and emphasized the need for close coordination between federal and provincial authorities to ensure the uninterrupted availability of these commodities across the country.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for National Food Security and Economic Affairs, the secretaries of the Ministries of Commerce and Industries, provincial chief secretaries, the chairman of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), and officials from the concerned departments.

