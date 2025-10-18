BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Markets Print 2025-10-18

China, HK stocks post worst week since April

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

SHANGHAI: Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell on Friday, capping their steepest weekly drop since early April, as investor caution over trade uncertainties and profit-taking from artificial intelligence shares dampened sentiment ahead of a leadership conclave in Beijing next week.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 2.3 percent lower, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2 percent and Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 2.5 percent.

The CSI300 index shed more than 2 percent this week, while the Hang Seng Index lost 4 percent. Both gauges recorded their biggest weekly losses since early April when US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs shook global financial markets.

“Investor sentiment has largely shifted as the market turns volatile, with most in wait-and-see mode amid political ups and downs,” UBS analysts said in a client note.

“There’s more downside risk and higher uncertainty than a week ago,” they said, adding that clients would likely continue favouring sectors such as technology, basic materials and emerging consumer products through the end of the year.

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies escalated this week, as China accused the US of stoking panic over its rare earth controls. The two sides also began imposing additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil.

Chinese sanctions imposed this week on US affiliates of shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean aim to undermine South Korea-US cooperation and “to coerce” Washington’s Asian ally, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Big tech firms in Hong Kong have fallen 8 percent this week, while the onshore tech-focused STAR50 Index dropped 6 percent, its largest weekly decline since December. The sharp pullback came after a strong rally in AI stocks earlier this year, driven by Beijing’s push for home-grown innovation, breakthroughs from companies like DeepSeek and heavy investment from Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.

Micron plans to stop supplying server chips to data centres in China after it failed to recover from a 2023 government ban on its products in critical Chinese infrastructure, Reuters reported on Friday. Semiconductor shares traded onshore fell 4.1 percent.

BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares dropped nearly 5 percent after the company made its largest recall of more than 115,000 cars due to design defects and battery-related safety risks.

