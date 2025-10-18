BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
CM meets newly-inducted ministers: ‘Protection of life & property of citizens is top priority’

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that protection of life and property of citizens across Punjab is our foremost priority. She said this during a meeting with the newly-inducted provincial ministers Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Khawaja Muhammad Manshaullah Butt.

It may be added that Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan has been appointed as Provincial Minister for Law, while Khawaja Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has been given the portfolio of Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource. Both ministers expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and extended their heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of PML-N for entrusting them with this responsibility.

Matters pertaining to politics, national affairs and law & order situation in the province were discussed in the meeting. Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan appreciated Chief Minister Punjab’s vision for a peaceful Punjab, noting that a visible improvement in law and order has been achieved within a short span of few months.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized on the need to ensure transparency in registering factory workers, labourers and directed the Labour Minister to ensure strict compliance of rules in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

