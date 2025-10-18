IK’s sisters’ interim bails extended

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI former chairman Imran Khan, till October 24 in cases related to last year’s October protest.

Both the sisters did not appear before the court, however, the court accepted the exemption request for one hearing.

Earlier, the two sisters’ counsel submitted an application for a one-time exemption from personal appearance. The counsel told the court that both petitioners were summoned by an Islamabad court and had gone there to attend the proceedings.

