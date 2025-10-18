CM Maryam vows to eradicate poverty

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her special message on ‘International Day for the Eradication of Poverty’ said that this day is observed to draw attention of global community towards millions of people deprived of basic necessities of life.

She highlighted that poverty alleviation holds special significance for developing countries, as unequal distribution of resources gives rise to social issues like poverty. She underscored that limiting access to the provision of basic facilities like health and education to poor segments of society also hinders sincere efforts to reduce poverty across the globe.

The Chief Minister revealed that Punjab government has created excellent employment opportunities for thousands of people by launching initiatives like ‘Aasan Karobar’ Business Card and ‘Aasan Karobar’ Finance. She noted that public welfare projects like Ration Card for millions of workers and labourers is also a major milestone for poverty reduction in the province.

She disclosed that the Punjab government is providing youth with opportunities in IT and technical education in order to cater needs of industrial market. She highlighted that projects like Nawaz Sharif IT City, RUDA and Ravi Green City will generate employment opportunities for millions of people.

The Chief Minister said that ‘Suthra Punjab’ project alone has provided employment to more than 150,000 people, which is a record achievement in the history of Punjab. She added that historic projects providing state-of-the-art health, education and transport facilities have also been launched for the people of underdeveloped and remote districts across Punjab.

She reaffirmed that poverty reduction and improving living standards of the people of Punjab are among foremost priorities of the Punjab government.

