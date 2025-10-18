BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
Markets Print 2025-10-18

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 17, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 17, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                163,806.22
High:                     165,030.82
Low:                      163,118.01
Net Change:                   638.50
Volume (000):                500,444
Value (000):              22,036,643
Makt Cap (000)         4,863,688,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,203.50
NET CH                     (-) 33.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,114.64
NET CH                     (+) 31.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 50,101.93
NET CH                    (-) 199.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 28,730.38
NET CH                    (-) 285.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,022.58
NET CH                    (-) 148.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,954.51
NET CH                     (+) 45.98
------------------------------------
As on:             17- October -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

