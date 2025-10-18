Markets Print 2025-10-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 17, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 17, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 163,806.22
High: 165,030.82
Low: 163,118.01
Net Change: 638.50
Volume (000): 500,444
Value (000): 22,036,643
Makt Cap (000) 4,863,688,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,203.50
NET CH (-) 33.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,114.64
NET CH (+) 31.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 50,101.93
NET CH (-) 199.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,730.38
NET CH (-) 285.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,022.58
NET CH (-) 148.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,954.51
NET CH (+) 45.98
------------------------------------
As on: 17- October -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments