==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 163,806.22 High: 165,030.82 Low: 163,118.01 Net Change: 638.50 Volume (000): 500,444 Value (000): 22,036,643 Makt Cap (000) 4,863,688,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,203.50 NET CH (-) 33.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,114.64 NET CH (+) 31.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 50,101.93 NET CH (-) 199.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,730.38 NET CH (-) 285.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,022.58 NET CH (-) 148.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,954.51 NET CH (+) 45.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 17- October -2025 ====================================

