Afghan transit cargo halted

KARACHI: Pakistan has suspended all Afghan transit cargo transportation nationwide following recent unrest at the Pak-Afghan border, leaving approximately 1000 containers and trucks stranded across multiple locations.

Following the suspension of all Afghan transit cargo transportation countrywide, Customs stations in Quetta and Peshawar have reached optimum capacity, raising serious security challenges for around 1000 containers and trucks stranded across multiple locations.

Sources informed that 500 containers have been unloaded at Karachi ports. Additionally, 300 bonded carriers transporting essential goods have been stopped at the Chaman border, while around 150 trucks carrying similar cargo have been held at the Torkham crossing point.

Pakistan’s can-maker warns Pak-Afghan border closure may hit sales

The Directorate of Transit Trade, during a meeting with terminal operators, licenced tracking companies, bonded carrier associations, and Afghan Customs clearing agents, addressed the escalating crisis that has brought cross-border trade to a complete standstill. After extensive deliberations with all stakeholders, a unanimous decision was reached to immediately suspend Afghan transit operations.

The official documents said that Customs stations in Quetta and Peshawar have nearly reached optimum capacity, expressing grave concerns regarding the security of bonded cargoes. All Afghan transit containers currently loaded on vehicles and parked inside terminals were dismounted, and gate passes for these containers were also cancelled at Karachi ports.

Further transportation of Afghan transit containers has been suspended indefinitely until trade activities resume at border Customs stations with Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025