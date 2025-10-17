BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

Afghan transit cargo halted

Muhammad Ali Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: Pakistan has suspended all Afghan transit cargo transportation nationwide following recent unrest at the Pak-Afghan border, leaving approximately 1000 containers and trucks stranded across multiple locations.

Following the suspension of all Afghan transit cargo transportation countrywide, Customs stations in Quetta and Peshawar have reached optimum capacity, raising serious security challenges for around 1000 containers and trucks stranded across multiple locations.

Sources informed that 500 containers have been unloaded at Karachi ports. Additionally, 300 bonded carriers transporting essential goods have been stopped at the Chaman border, while around 150 trucks carrying similar cargo have been held at the Torkham crossing point.

Pakistan’s can-maker warns Pak-Afghan border closure may hit sales

The Directorate of Transit Trade, during a meeting with terminal operators, licenced tracking companies, bonded carrier associations, and Afghan Customs clearing agents, addressed the escalating crisis that has brought cross-border trade to a complete standstill. After extensive deliberations with all stakeholders, a unanimous decision was reached to immediately suspend Afghan transit operations.

The official documents said that Customs stations in Quetta and Peshawar have nearly reached optimum capacity, expressing grave concerns regarding the security of bonded cargoes. All Afghan transit containers currently loaded on vehicles and parked inside terminals were dismounted, and gate passes for these containers were also cancelled at Karachi ports.

Further transportation of Afghan transit containers has been suspended indefinitely until trade activities resume at border Customs stations with Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs Pak Afghan trade Pak Afghan border Pakistan and Afghanistan Karachi ports transit trade Afghan transit cargo containers Pak Afghan tensions

Comments

200 characters

Afghan transit cargo halted

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories