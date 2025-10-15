BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
PABC (Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited) 139.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.51%

Pakistan’s can-maker warns Pak-Afghan border closure may hit sales

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 03:38pm

Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has cautioned that the ongoing closure of Pak-Afghan border crossings could weigh on its sales performance, as disruptions to regional trade routes threaten to impact its business operations in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The listed Pakistani can maker disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We would like to apprise the PSX and our esteemed stakeholders of certain recent developments in the regional landscape affecting Pak-Afghan trade routes. In view of the current tensions and hostilities along the border, all border crossings have been closed for commercial activities.

“Our company values its established trade connections with partners in Afghanistan and Central Asia, which form an integral part of our diverse sales activities,” read the notice.

PABC stated that if this closure persists, it may present some considerations for the company’s sales performance in these areas. “We are attentively following the situation, always with a focus on upholding the trust and expectations of our shareholders and clients,” it added.

The recent friction between the two neighbouring countries erupted after Islamabad demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration tackle militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.

The neighbours have closed several crossings along their border in the aftermath of the fighting, bringing trade to a halt and stranding scores of vehicles laden with goods.

On Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces foiled four cowardly attacks by the Afghan Taliban in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan.

In a statement, the military media wing said that the attack was orchestrated through divided villages in the area, with no regard for the civil population.

“The Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regard to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes,” the statement said.

