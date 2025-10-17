Polythene bags: Public urged to join hands with Pak-EPA

ISLAMABAD: Having launched failed campaigns in the past against the use of polythene bags, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has now urged the general public to join hands with the agency against the use of single-use plastic bags, terming it a cause of environmental pollution.

“Plastic is a necessity, but its irresponsible use causes pollution in the environment,” the Pak-EPA said in a text message sent to the telecom consumers.

“Let’s join hands in eradicating the use of single-use plastic bags, and start using their alternative,” said the message that was sent earlier on Wednesday.

Apart from that, the Pak-EPA claims it repurposes the confiscated single-use plastic bags to promote recycling and sustainability within the limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In recent months, the environmental body has launched a large-scale crackdown in the ICT against the use of single-use plastic bags

According to Pak-EPA, this action is part of its ongoing enforcement of the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations 2023 within the ICT limits.

Before that, the Pak-EPA launched a similar crackdown against the use of polythene bags back in the year 2019.

In July 2019, Pak-EPA notified the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Ban on (Manufacturing, Import, Sale, Purchase, Storage and Usage) Polythene Bags Regulations 2019.

These regulations extended to the entire ICT, and provided that all manufacturing, import, and wholesale trading of polythene bags shall be banned from the commencement of these regulations.

All sale, purchases, supplies, trade, storage, distributions, and use of polythene bags was banned with effect from 14 August 2019.

The decision was taken keeping in view the environmentally hazardous impacts of polythene bags.

In the months that followed, Pak-EPA formed teams comprising of officials ofthe Pak-EPA, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), the ICTA, and the then Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to implement ban on use of polythene bags, in exercise of powers under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.

However, despite this drive and other related actions that allegedly consumed heavy budget from the national kitty, the use of plastic bags – polythene or single-use plastic—remains unrestricted in the commercial markets of the federal capital.

“Any action launched by Pak-EPA over violation of environmental laws or regulations cannot succeed unless actively supported by the administration and civic management authorities,” said a senior Pak-EPA official, requesting anonymity, adding that the coordination between the relevant departments needed to be enhanced to get effective results against the use of single-use plastic bags.

