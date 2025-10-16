BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
India instigated Afghan attacks, Pakistan compelled to respond: PM Shehbaz

  • Says Qatar mediated a 48-hour ceasefire at Afghanistan's request
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:53pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the recent attacks on Pakistan by Afghanistan’s interim government were carried out at the behest of India, noting that the assault occurred when the Afghan foreign minister was in New Delhi, Aaj News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan share long borders and deep cultural ties, but the recent hostilities had tested Islamabad’s patience.

“Despite limited resources, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, maintaining the spirit of brotherhood,” he said.

Shehbaz said Pakistan had agreed to a 48-hour temporary ceasefire at Kabul’s request, with Qatar playing a mediating role.

“The Amir of Qatar has also offered to help facilitate lasting peace between the two countries,” he noted.

He reiterated that Pakistan remains open to dialogue with Afghanistan if Kabul accepts Islamabad’s legitimate and clearly defined conditions. “We seek peace and progress through consultation, not confrontation,” the premier said.

Turning to regional developments, Shehbaz hailed the recently brokered Gaza ceasefire as a “positive step” toward ending the ongoing bloodshed, crediting the efforts of several Islamic nations, including Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Malaysia, and Türkiye.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding stance, he said the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state in line with UN resolutions is vital for lasting peace in the Middle East. He also reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for the people of Kashmir.

Concluding his remarks, the prime minister announced that Pakistan had reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling it a significant milestone toward ensuring economic stability.

The remarks came a day after the 48-hour ceasefire was announced, following a week of violence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier in which dozens of troops and civilians were killed on both sides.

Pakistan is facing a resurgence of attacks against its security forces on its western border with Afghanistan, led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) – the Pakistani Taliban – and its affiliates.

Islamabad has accused Kabul of harbouring terrorist groups led by the TTP on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.

Tensions spiked last week when explosions struck Afghan territory, including the capital, which Taliban officials blamed on Pakistan.

The blasts occurred while Afghanistan’s foreign minister was on a rare diplomatic visit to India, Pakistan’s eastern neighbour and longtime rival.

Afghan Taliban forces launched an offensive near the border in response, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong retaliation.

The temporary ceasefire, which came into effect at 6 pm Islamabad time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, was aimed at halting the bloodshed and opening a window for talks.

Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Taliban to stop terrorist groups from using Afghan territory as a staging ground for cross-border attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

