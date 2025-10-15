BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Temporary ceasefire agreed with Afghanistan for next 48 hours, Pakistan’s foreign office says

  • Both sides to make efforts to find positive solution to complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue, FO says
BR Web Desk Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:23pm

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire on the request of the Afghan Taliban regime, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

“A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6pm today, at the request of the Taliban.

“During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue,” the FO said.

The development comes after Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, as fresh fighting erupted between the neighbours.

Dozens of troops and civilians were killed in a fresh round of border skirmishes between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials on both sides of the frontier said, as clashes entered their second week.

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the Pakistani Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) on its soil.

In a separate statement earlier during the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces foiled on Wednesday four attacks by Afghan Taliban in Spin Boldak area of Balochistan.

“The Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regards to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes,” the statement said then.

The military’s media wing said at least 15-20 Afghan Taliban had been killed and many others injured, adding the situation was developing.

