Markets Print 2025-10-16

SSGC disconnects 600 illegal gas connections in Scheme 33 area

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:18am

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has intensified its anti-gas theft drive, disconnecting around 600 illegal gas connections during raids conducted in the Scheme 33 area of Karachi.

According to SSGC, teams from the Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO), along with the Customer Relations Department (CRD) and Recovery Department, carried out targeted operations in Ayub Goth and Gulshan-e-Jamali, both identified as gas theft hotspots.

During a raid in Ayub Goth, officials found that gas was being illegally supplied to 300 houses through direct connections from the company’s main distribution line. The prime suspect, Ahsanullah son of Ismail Shah, was reportedly charging residents Rs 10,000 in advance and Rs 2,000 per month for the illegal supply. All unauthorized connections were immediately disconnected, and an FIR has been registered against the accused.

In a separate raid in Gulshan-e-Jamali, another 300 houses were found receiving gas illegally via a punctured main distribution line. The culprits, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq and Abdul Sami Khemtio, were charging residents Rs 15,000 in advance and Rs 1,500 per month for the service. The illegal setup was dismantled, equipment seized, and FIRs were lodged against the suspects.

SSGC reiterated that gas theft is a serious crime contributing to major financial losses and resource shortages. The company said it will continue its aggressive crackdown and prosecution against individuals and groups involved in such activities across Sindh and Balochistan.

