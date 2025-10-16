BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Trump way is not working out

Anjum Ibrahim Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:37am

“I am having some issues at home and…”

“And why would that interest me? Oh, wait, is home defined as the entire country?”

“No, just my home. One member, underage, is not heeding the house rules and regulations.”

“How much underage?”

“Seventeen. So I was considering doing a Trump.”

“Like in a ceasefire with the core details to be worked out at a later stage with the two protagonists who have never agreed during the last nearly eighty years on anything tasked to iron out their differences?”

“What about the show in Egypt where Trump summoned heads of government…”

“That was funny, with all the European leaders reaching new heights of servility - they had nothing at all to do with the ceasefire and yet trooped down to Egypt to stand behind Trump…”

“It was a historic moment…”

“How come?”

“The dismissively disparaging remarks by Trump against them personally delivered lightheartedly and before you say anything, no such remarks were hurled at Shehbaz Sharif.”

“OK so going back to what I said in the beginning though I am the main decision maker and the Trump way is not working out. We are not American, we are from the Subcontinent, so how about a Jirga?”

“Well, that implies the elders take the decision and the issue would remain because the individual is underage and cannot be part of the jirga.”

“Hmm, how about a full court then?”

“Careful my friend.”

“I meant a conference including all members of the household. One question: have there been any new members?”

“There have been some marriages, so yes some inductions.”

“Oh dear, in that case set up a two-member bench…”

“I tried that, it did not work either.”

“OK so how about half the household members, which would mean no right of appeal.”

“If you take away the right of appeal, then I fear a status quo.”

“Fear is nothing but a state of mind, or so the proverb goes.”

“Hmmm that state of mind is poisoning the household.”

“All ye who enter the hallowed gates of the state of mind abandon democracy in favour of…”

“Perhaps you are right, even Western democracies…”

“Gotcha.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump Shehbaz Sharif PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Trump way is not working out

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories