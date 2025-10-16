PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Trump way is not working out

“I am having some issues at home and…”

“And why would that interest me? Oh, wait, is home defined as the entire country?”

“No, just my home. One member, underage, is not heeding the house rules and regulations.”

“How much underage?”

“Seventeen. So I was considering doing a Trump.”

“Like in a ceasefire with the core details to be worked out at a later stage with the two protagonists who have never agreed during the last nearly eighty years on anything tasked to iron out their differences?”

“What about the show in Egypt where Trump summoned heads of government…”

“That was funny, with all the European leaders reaching new heights of servility - they had nothing at all to do with the ceasefire and yet trooped down to Egypt to stand behind Trump…”

“It was a historic moment…”

“How come?”

“The dismissively disparaging remarks by Trump against them personally delivered lightheartedly and before you say anything, no such remarks were hurled at Shehbaz Sharif.”

“OK so going back to what I said in the beginning though I am the main decision maker and the Trump way is not working out. We are not American, we are from the Subcontinent, so how about a Jirga?”

“Well, that implies the elders take the decision and the issue would remain because the individual is underage and cannot be part of the jirga.”

“Hmm, how about a full court then?”

“Careful my friend.”

“I meant a conference including all members of the household. One question: have there been any new members?”

“There have been some marriages, so yes some inductions.”

“Oh dear, in that case set up a two-member bench…”

“I tried that, it did not work either.”

“OK so how about half the household members, which would mean no right of appeal.”

“If you take away the right of appeal, then I fear a status quo.”

“Fear is nothing but a state of mind, or so the proverb goes.”

“Hmmm that state of mind is poisoning the household.”

“All ye who enter the hallowed gates of the state of mind abandon democracy in favour of…”

“Perhaps you are right, even Western democracies…”

“Gotcha.”

