BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.12 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 03:59pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.12, up by Re0.03 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.15.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the defensive early on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered wagers on an interest rate cut this month.

The greenback had lost ground to the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as Washington and Beijing traded volleys in a simmering tariff spat. The euro had also gained on the dollar after the French government proposed suspending landmark pension reforms.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against those three peers along with three others, was flat at 99.055 as of 0011 GMT, after declining 0.2% in the prior session.

The greenback was steady at 151.80 yen, following a 0.3% slide on Tuesday, and was little changed at 0.8013 franc, having dropped 0.3% overnight.

The euro held firm at $1.1606 after gaining 0.3% in the previous session.

Powell left the door open to cutting rates at the Fed’s policy meeting on October 28-29 by saying the labor market remains mired in its low-hiring, low-firing doldrums, and that the absence of official economic data due to the government shutdown has not prevented policymakers from being able to assess the economic outlook, at least for now.

Markets are currently priced for a quarter-point cut this month and another in December, followed by three more next year, according to LSEG data.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors weighed the International Energy Agency’s warning of a supply surplus in 2026 and US-China trade tensions that could curtail demand.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.18 a barrel by 0425 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures eased 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $58.54 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Kibor interbank buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Governor Kundi swears in PTI’s Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Market sees profit-taking as KSE-100 settles slightly higher

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

Pakistan’s can-maker warns Pak-Afghan border closure may hit sales

CCL Holding acquires significant stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms for Rs1.7bn

Read more stories