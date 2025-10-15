Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.12, up by Re0.03 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.15.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the defensive early on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered wagers on an interest rate cut this month.

The greenback had lost ground to the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as Washington and Beijing traded volleys in a simmering tariff spat. The euro had also gained on the dollar after the French government proposed suspending landmark pension reforms.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against those three peers along with three others, was flat at 99.055 as of 0011 GMT, after declining 0.2% in the prior session.

The greenback was steady at 151.80 yen, following a 0.3% slide on Tuesday, and was little changed at 0.8013 franc, having dropped 0.3% overnight.

The euro held firm at $1.1606 after gaining 0.3% in the previous session.

Powell left the door open to cutting rates at the Fed’s policy meeting on October 28-29 by saying the labor market remains mired in its low-hiring, low-firing doldrums, and that the absence of official economic data due to the government shutdown has not prevented policymakers from being able to assess the economic outlook, at least for now.

Markets are currently priced for a quarter-point cut this month and another in December, followed by three more next year, according to LSEG data.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors weighed the International Energy Agency’s warning of a supply surplus in 2026 and US-China trade tensions that could curtail demand.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.18 a barrel by 0425 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures eased 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $58.54 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update