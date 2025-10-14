BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Oct 14, 2025
Markets

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.15 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 04:00pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.15, up by Re0.01 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 281.16.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump’s watered-down rhetoric against tariffs on China and a potential meeting with his Chinese counterpart raised hopes of de-escalation in tensions between the two economic heavyweights.

Currency markets were calmer in early Asian trade after a chaotic Friday session when Trump abruptly announced additional levies of 100% on China’s US-bound exports, only to later sound more conciliatory over the weekend.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said on Monday that Trump remains on track to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October.

All that breathed new life into the dollar, which in turn kept the euro below the $1.16 level to trade at $1.1566.

Sterling eased 0.06% to $1.3328, while the New Zealand dollar fell anew to hit a six-month low of $0.57145.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar ticked 0.04% higher to 99.34. The Aussie was little changed at $0.6516, while the yen fell roughly 0.2% to 152.57 per dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as early signs of a thaw in US-China trade tensions bolstered market sentiment, alleviating concerns over global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.54 a barrel by 0405 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.71 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4%.

In the previous session, Brent settled 0.9% higher, and US WTI closed up 1%.

