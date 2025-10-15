BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.36%)
BOP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.22%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CPHL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.12%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.5%)
FCCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
FFL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.5%)
HUBC 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.7%)
KEL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
NBP 211.01 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
POWER 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 189.44 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.56%)
PREMA 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
PRL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.52%)
PTC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.11%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.28%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TREET 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.48%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,474 Increased By 154.9 (0.89%)
BR30 55,967 Increased By 759.2 (1.38%)
KSE100 166,908 Increased By 1432.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 51,342 Increased By 307.4 (0.6%)
Markets MARI (Mari Energies Limited) 765.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65%

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 10:11am

Mari Energies announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire a 20% working interest in Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), alongside Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), the national oil company of Türkiye, and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC).

As per the notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the partnership stems from high-level engagements between the Governments of Pakistan and Türkiye aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and “encouraging FDI to kickstart exploration activities in Pakistan’s underexplored offshore basins”.

The company further said that after completion of the transaction and receipt of all required approvals, the participating interests are expected to be- TPOC 25% (operator), PPL 35%, MariEnergies 20%, and OGDC 20%.

Eastern Offshore Indus C Block: PPL forms strategic partnership with TPOC

The notice further said that the collaboration with TPOC, PPL and OGDC represents a significant step toward unlocking Pakistan’s offshore hydrocarbon potential and establishing a foundation for long-term strategic cooperation in the energy sector between Pakistan and Türkiye.

On the financial front, MARI posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 65.4 billion in FY25, down from PKR 77.3 billion in FY24.

