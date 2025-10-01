BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Print Print 2025-10-01

Petrol price hiked by Rs4.07, HSD’s by Rs4.04

Wasim Iqbal Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced late Tuesday that it is raising the prices of petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD), effective October 1, 2025.

Petrol will see an increase of Rs 4.07 per litre, while HSD will go up by Rs 4.04 per litre.

According to the Finance Division’s late-night announcement, the price revision is based on recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other relevant ministries. These new rates will be in effect for the next two weeks. The price of petrol was increased from Rs 264.61 per litre to Rs 268.68 per litre and HSD’s rate revised from Rs 272.77 to Rs 276.81 per litre.

Energy experts state that the government cited two main reasons for the expected price hike: rising global oil prices and an adjustment in the exchange rate. This follows last fortnight in which the government had kept petrol prices steady at Rs 264.61 per litre, while the price of diesel had already been increased by Rs 2.78 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

petrol OGRA Finance Division Federal Government energy sector petrol price HSD global oil prices HSD price diesel prices petrol prices in Pakistan

