PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sticks and stones may break my bones…

“For those who reckon our Prime Minister is a tad too generous in his effusive praise…”

“Since you are clearly into a reverse proverb syndrome, let me do a reverse of the proverb sticks and stones may break my bones, but words would never harm me: unmerited high praise may provide fodder to one’s detractors to ridicule, but the recipient of the praise may extend unconditional support…”

“Hmmmm.”

“Praising someone costs me nothing; remember. Besides, the Prime Minister was forced to accept a large cabinet, and this in spite of the fact that the largest coalition partner decided not to take any cabinet positions…”

“Right, the selectors or rather the influencers were a tad too many. What is so funny?”

“Your use of the word influencer – I mean normally it means those with a very large number of followers on social media.”

“Yep, welcome to the subcontinent definitions. Anyway our cabinet including the special assistants, and the advisors and coordinators is a tad over 60 and guess what? We are the trailblazers here, too – the French are trying to catch up and have appointed a large 35-member cabinet…”

“Ah now the French must learn from us the ways to secure enough support in parliament without the seats anyway when I referred to our Prime Minister being too generous in his effusive praise…”

“Praise of his cabinet members reflects well on the prime minister too you know. I mean praising one member for borrowing 1.25 trillion rupees to clear the circular debt which would simply be parked elsewhere whose interest will be paid by us, the general public…”

“Right, but it generated goodwill of the man himself and the influencer who backed him right.”

“I give up. Anyway, when I referred to his tendency to praise someone too much, I was actually referring to his praise of Donald Trump in Sharm-el Sheikh.”

“Oh I see.”

“And all I wanted to say was that here he was not quite the trailblazer because the sycophantic praise heaped by the Europeans, including the chair of the European Commission von der Leyen, far surpasses anything that Shehbaz Sharif said or may say in future.”

“Indeed and by praising Trump as a man of peace he also gave a not so backhanded slap to Modi; right?”

“Yes, given that Modi says that India did not sue for peace and Trump did not…”

“I won’t comment - I know when I am ahead.”

