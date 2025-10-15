BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.79%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.69%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.51%)
FCCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 217.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.15%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
NBP 211.50 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.89%)
PIBTL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
POWER 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.84%)
PRL 37.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.41%)
PTC 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
SNGP 130.01 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.9%)
SSGC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,470 Increased By 151 (0.87%)
BR30 55,902 Increased By 694.1 (1.26%)
KSE100 166,962 Increased By 1486.3 (0.9%)
KSE30 51,373 Increased By 337.8 (0.66%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-15

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sticks and stones may break my bones…

Anjum Ibrahim Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 05:59am

“For those who reckon our Prime Minister is a tad too generous in his effusive praise…”

“Since you are clearly into a reverse proverb syndrome, let me do a reverse of the proverb sticks and stones may break my bones, but words would never harm me: unmerited high praise may provide fodder to one’s detractors to ridicule, but the recipient of the praise may extend unconditional support…”

“Hmmmm.”

“Praising someone costs me nothing; remember. Besides, the Prime Minister was forced to accept a large cabinet, and this in spite of the fact that the largest coalition partner decided not to take any cabinet positions…”

“Right, the selectors or rather the influencers were a tad too many. What is so funny?”

“Your use of the word influencer – I mean normally it means those with a very large number of followers on social media.”

“Yep, welcome to the subcontinent definitions. Anyway our cabinet including the special assistants, and the advisors and coordinators is a tad over 60 and guess what? We are the trailblazers here, too – the French are trying to catch up and have appointed a large 35-member cabinet…”

“Ah now the French must learn from us the ways to secure enough support in parliament without the seats anyway when I referred to our Prime Minister being too generous in his effusive praise…”

“Praise of his cabinet members reflects well on the prime minister too you know. I mean praising one member for borrowing 1.25 trillion rupees to clear the circular debt which would simply be parked elsewhere whose interest will be paid by us, the general public…”

“Right, but it generated goodwill of the man himself and the influencer who backed him right.”

“I give up. Anyway, when I referred to his tendency to praise someone too much, I was actually referring to his praise of Donald Trump in Sharm-el Sheikh.”

“Oh I see.”

“And all I wanted to say was that here he was not quite the trailblazer because the sycophantic praise heaped by the Europeans, including the chair of the European Commission von der Leyen, far surpasses anything that Shehbaz Sharif said or may say in future.”

“Indeed and by praising Trump as a man of peace he also gave a not so backhanded slap to Modi; right?”

“Yes, given that Modi says that India did not sue for peace and Trump did not…”

“I won’t comment - I know when I am ahead.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sticks and stones may break my bones…

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories