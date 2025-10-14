Alleged anti-state remarks: Hearing against Mazari, husband put off till 16th

ISLAMABAD: A local court hearing a case filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over alleged anti-state remarks made on social media against human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, on Monday wrote a letter to the Sessions Judge, recommending the appointment of a state counsel to represent Chattha.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, hearing the case registered against the couple under Sections 9, 10, 11 and 26-A of PECA, wrote a letter to the Session Judge for the appointment of a state counsel for accused Chatta after the accused informed the court that he had been unable to find lawyer for his case.

During the hearing, both accused appeared before the court. However, no lawyer appeared on behalf of Hadi Ali Chattha once again. Chattha informed the court that he had been unable to find legal representation for his case.

In response, the court wrote a letter to the Sessions Judge, recommending the appointment of a state counsel to represent Hadi Ali Chattha.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Rana Usman requested the court to adjourn the hearing until Wednesday, saying that a committee would decide on the appointment of a state counsel.

The judge remarked that the committee would meet soon and a decision would likely be made by then.

Chattha, however, requested that the hearing be postponed until Thursday, stating that a single day’s delay would not make a difference.

Prosecutor responded that if the hearing was adjourned until Thursday, then the witnesses’ statements should also be recorded on the same day. The court after hearing arguments of both parties adjourned hearing till October 16.

